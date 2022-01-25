Ekiti PDP primary: Segun Oni writes delegates, urges them to reject tyranny

Ahead of the governorship primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday in Ekiti State, a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni has advised delegates who will be voting at the primary to reject tyranny and vote to preserve the future of their children.

The governorship aspirant who is seeking to return to power said the delegates should display the true identity of Ekiti by putting an end to crude politics in the state, saying, “this is the time for you to show that we, the Ekiti people, are from the historical stock of ancestors who will never bend to tyranny.”

In a statement he signed and addressed to the delegates, Oni said, “To our esteemed delegates, this is the time to demonstrate the Ekiti spirit of honour and defend our Omoluabi heritage as you cast your decisive vote. This is the vote to earn you respect and give Ekiti a name that will make our children and children’s children proud forever.

“Some people have said crude power and money will always decide our politics. They think they can continue to lord it over us forever. But we have come to say enough is enough with our votes.

“This is the vote that we must cast to defend the Ekiti dignity. This is the vote of history. This is the vote that will make our people very proud of us.”

