A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of stealing a suit jacket and has been sentenced to four months in prison with hard labor.

The convict was arraigned before Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi on March 21st, 2024 facing a one-count charge related to theft. The charge reads, “That you Olu Gbenga of Bus Terminal, Old Garage, Ado Ekiti on 26th December, 2023 about 4:00 p.m. at Oluwatedo Community, Ado Ekiti in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District, did steal one Jacket Cloth valued N80, 000.00 that was spread on the rope, property of Babatunde Bagilaje.”

According to the complainant’s statement to the police, he had spread his suit jacket and trousers on a rope in front of his house.

‘I spread my suit jacket and trouser on the rope in front of my house. In the evening I could not find the jacket, I searched for it but it was nowhere to be found,”

“On 19th March, 2024, along Ilawe Road, I saw the defendant wearing the jacket. I confronted him, at first, he denied the allegation, I took him to my community with the help of some passersby, I showed him the jacket’s trouser, he later confessed to have stolen it when he came to paint a house in the neighbourhood. He was later handed over to the Police“, He said.

To substantiate the case, the prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare, called a witness and presented the jacket, along with statements from both the defendant and the complainant, as exhibits.

Despite pleading guilty, the defendant implored the court to show mercy.

In delivering the judgment, Magistrate Oluwasanmi Bakole remarked that there was no doubt the accused committed the theft as admitted.

Consequently, he was found guilty and sentenced to four months’ imprisonment with hard labor at the Federal Correctional Center in Ado Ekiti, starting from March 21, 2024.

Furthermore, the magistrate ordered the prompt return of the suit jacket to its rightful owner, Babatunde Bagilaje.

He said, “I am under no doubts whatsoever that the accused actually executed the act complained of and positively admits the same.

I find him culpable of the single count offence on the charge. The accused is hereby sentenced to a four months custodial term with hard labour at the Federal Correctional centre facility, Ado Ekiti, commencing from 21st day of March, 2024.

“The suit jacket shall be returned forthwith to its legitimate and lawful owner, Babatunde Bagilaje for his continued possession.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE