Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency platform, has reacted to employee Nadeem Anjarwalla from custody in Nigeria.

According to PREMIUM TIMES , a spokesperson for Binance confirmed Anjarwalla’s escape, stating that it occurred on March 22, 2024, from a guest house in Abuja where he and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, were being held for alleged tax evasion.

Expressing concern for Anjarwalla’s safety, Binance emphasized that the well-being of its employees remains paramount.

The company assured that it is actively collaborating with Nigerian authorities to swiftly address the situation.

“We have been informed that Nadeem is no longer in Nigerian custody. Our utmost priority remains the safety of our employees, and we are working closely with Nigerian authorities to expedite the resolution of this matter,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: We’ve arrested officer responsible for custody of escaped Binance executive — FG

The detention of the two Binance executives occurred under the auspices of the office of the National Security Adviser since February 2024.

This incident unfolded amidst Binance facing regulatory challenges in Nigeria, starting with its restriction from operating in the Nigerian cyberspace on February 21, 2024. Consequently, Binance ceased its services in Naira from March 8 onward.