Ekiti Assembly confirms members of Amotekun board

Ekiti State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed Chief Akin Aregbesola as the Chairman, Governing Board of Ekiti Security Network, popularly referred to as Amotekun Corps.

Also confirmed were Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) as the Corps Commander, while Mrs B.J Akin-Obasola, Mr Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede (retd) were confirmed as members of the security network.

Earlier, the speaker, Funminyi Afuye, had read a letter from the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on behalf of the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, nominating members designate for the Amotekun Governing Board for the assembly’s confirmation.

Speaking after his confirmation, Aregbesola solicited the cooperation of residents in making the new security outfit achieve the desired results in securing lives and property of the citizen.

“We will need the assistance of every one living in Ekiti State who will volunteer information that will ensure the protection of life and property in the state.

“We are warning all criminals, bandits and kidnappers in Ekiti to vacate the state now because there will be no more hiding place for them and their nefarious activities.

“I want to assure Ekiti people that we will not disappoint their confidence reposed in us,” Aregbesola said.

He however clarified that Amotekun is not a regional community policing, rather an intelligence gathering agency that would work in synergy with other conventional security agencies towards ending the menace of insecurity in the state.