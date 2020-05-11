30 Northern youths hiding behind baskets of pepper inside trailer intercepted in Ogun

By Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), on Monday, intercepted a truck loaded with 30 Northern youths, at Sango Ota area of the state.

The IVECO truck with registration number KANO XG 172 KNG was stopped for search by the operatives of the agency where it was discovered that 30 persons were hidden behind baskets of pepper.

The truck which was reported to have been covered with tarpaulin but was turned back by the officials of the road management control manning the Joju junction in the town.

Tribune Online gathered that the truck was turned back and led to the tollgate between Ogun and Lagos states.

When contacted, TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the developement, saying the truck and its occupants were travelling to an unknown destination.

