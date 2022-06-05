Benue: Gunmen storm priest’s house, abduct cook

Unknown gunmen on Saturday evening invaded the Aho community of Owukpa in the Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State.

Report has it that the gunmen stormed the residence of the Rev. Father of St. Mary Immaculate Church in the community but luck ran out of them as they did not meet the priest at home.

According to natives, the gunmen abducted the Rev Father’s cook, instead.

One of the natives who did not want to be mentioned, said, “Some gunmen on Saturday evening invaded our community and went straight to the residence of the Rev Fr.

“But they did not see him and they (gunmen) decided to go away with a lady found on the premises.

“And on their way out of the priest’s house, they began to shoot sporadically, unfortunately, a passer-by was hit by a stray bullet.





Confirming the attack, the chairman of Ogbadibo local government, Samuel Onu, said that normalcy had returned to the community.

He said, “Yes, there was an attack yesterday (Saturday) evening, some people came and took away the priest’s cook.

“The incident has been reported to the police and the situation in the area is calm now because some army came to the place from a nearby checkpoint.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, SP Catherine Anene, while speaking with our correspondent said she did not have such a report. Anene said, “I don’t have this information, please.”