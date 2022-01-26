Ekiti 2022: PDP aspirants battle for 1,200 delegates as party holds primaries today

NO fewer than 1,200 automatic and statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State will today, Thursday, January 26 file out to elect the candidate of the party ahead of the June 18, 2022 governorship poll.

The leadership of the party through its organising secretary had earlier announced the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, as the chairman of the primary election committee alongside four other committee members.

Some of the leading aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket include former governor, Chief Segun Oni; former chairman of the party, Bisi Kolawole; lawmaker representing Ekiti South, Senator Biodun Olujimi; former deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, and an ex -banker, Kayode Adaramodu.

Others include former national treasurer, Wale Aribisala, and former senatorial aspirant, Lateef Ajijola. Events leading to the shadow election have not been without crisis as tendencies and factions struggle to produce the party’s flag bearer which has led the party to cancel the recently conducted ad hoc ward delegate congress following series of protests by some stakeholders, including aspirants.

The decision of the party to nullify the ad hoc ward congress has left the aspirants to battle with the statutory and automatic delegates across the 177 wards to decide their date today.

The former governor, Ayodele Fayose, who is leading a faction in the party and believed to have majority of the party executives, is backing the aspiration of Kolawole from Efon-Ekiti in the central senatorial district of the state, while other aspirants are hoping to dislodge his preferred aspirant from picking the ticket of the party.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that before the commencement of the primary, it is likely some of the aspirants will collapse their structures and drop their ambitions for perceived stronger aspirants. This is due to the fact that most of the aspirants would find it difficult to muster the number of automatic delegates that would give them victory.

A source close to one of the aspirants said, “You know some of the aspirants have been agitating for the cancellation of the ad hoc ward congress which was said to have been hijacked by Fayose. The party listened to them and nullified the congress.

“So, the delegates are now reduced to just over 1,000 of automatic and statutory delegates, and I can tell you it is more or less easy to predict where the pendulum will swing.

“Nothing is ruled out and chances are high that aspirants might step down because there are ongoing talks.

“It appears there is a common enemy in the whole process, and I will not be surprised if they (aspirants) come together to fight him.”

Also, a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni has advised delegates to reject tyranny and vote to preserve the future of their children.

Oni who is seeking to return to power said the delegates should displayed the true identity of Ekiti by putting an end to crude politics in the state, saying, “this is the time for you to show that we, the Ekiti people, are from the historical stock of ancestors who will never bend to tyranny.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure the safety of lives and property during the exercise, including that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba has approved the deployment of personnel from the force headquarters to complement the state operatives.

The commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, in a statement on Monday commended the IGP for the gracious reinforcement of personnel, warning troublemakers and political thugs to have a rethink or be dealt with.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu, the command assured citizens of their safety, adding that all voting centres and relevant places would be adequately marred by operatives.

Meanwhile, National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state to head the Electoral Committee to conduct Special State Congress in Ekiti State slated for Wednesday.

Others nominated to serve on the committee as members are Erelu Olusola Obada, Hon. Michael Mku, Barr. Ibrahim Khalid and Alh. Kabir Bappa Jauro who will serve as a member and its Secretary.

According to a statement issued by the PDP National Organizing, Hon. Umar Bature, the exercise is scheduled to hold at the Great Eagle Hall, Km 7 Ikere Road, Ajebamidele Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The statement advised all governorship aspirants, leaders and critical stakeholders of the party in Ekiti state are to take note.