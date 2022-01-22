Ekiti 2022: Aspirant withdraws from race, declares support for Oyebanji

One of the governorship aspirants in All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for June this year, Mr. Ayobami Adeyemi, has withdrawn from the race and has declared support for Mr. Biodun Oyebanji to clinch the ticket.

In addition, he announced that “following extensive meetings and deliberation with my campaign team and our supporters within the APC, I have decided to collapse my structure for the former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and offer to work to ensure that he emerges winner at the forthcoming primary election of our party.”

The 36-year-old Adeyemi, in a statement he made available to newsmen, on Friday, said although his pulling out of the race was a difficult decision for him and his team, he explained that it was in the overall interest of the APC and Ekiti State.

Adeyemi said: “We worked so hard and we would not have given up if it wasn’t for the overall interest of our party, the need to submit to the wish of the majority within our party, and to listen to the counsel of our party elders and leaders.”

He expressed apologies for the disappointment his supporters, volunteers and sundry workers on his campaign might have felt with his withdrawal from the race, saying “I understand the disappointment of our teeming supporters who devoted their time, efforts and hopes in our campaign with the expectation of a worthwhile result. This is a painful experience and it will linger for a long time.”

He told his supporters to bear in mind that his “campaign was not about me or this election,” pointing out that “my aspiration to serve our dear state is guided by unconditional faith, a sense of duty, purpose, and sacrificial commitment to public good.

“The political and economic landscape of Ekiti has been a matter of great interest to me. I am strongly passionate about uplifting the lives of our people and helping them to achieve their potential. I believe that there are workable and bold solutions that will enhance the quality of lives of our citizens, unlock the potential of our young people, bring sustained and inclusive economic growth, and drive policy reforms.”

According to him, despite the outcome of this phase, he still believed in a cohesive and prosperous Ekiti and called on those who believed too to accept this outcome and focus on the future.

Mr. Oyebanji is a seasoned administrator, scholar, and development practitioner who has devoted his youth, wealth of experience, and knowledge in contributing to the creation and development of Ekiti State.

I am drawn to his commitment to model good governance and prioritise administrative reform in our state. As a young person, he is an exemplar of decorum and frugality, and his trajectory in public service is inspiring.

