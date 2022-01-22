2023: I have no presidential ambition — Ali Modu Sheriff

Two-term Borno State Governor and Chairman Board of Trustees of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party, (ANPP) Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has denied nursing presidential ambition.

He made the declaration at the weekend while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

The former governor is one of the chieftains of the APC seeking for the position of national chairman ahead of its next month Convention.

Others are former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Bauchi State governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda; Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa and former Zamfara state governor, Abdulazeez Yari. Also in the race are former Benue State Governor and Special Duties Minister, George Akume:

Senior Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs to Zamfara State Governor, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi and a chieftain of the party from Kwara State, Saliu Mustapha.

Speculation is rife that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has his eyes on the APC presidential ticket.

The former Borno State Governor however maintained that he has no intention to seek the party presidential ticket of the APC.

He said: “So many insinuations are going around. No, Ali Modu Sheriff is not looking for Chairman, he is looking to be Presidential candidate.

“Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for President. I am looking for a National Chairman so that I could lead a campaign like what we did to 2014 to make sure that our father and leader (Buhari) hands over power to another APC man as a President. If I want to be President, I am not afraid of anybody but I don’t want to be President but National Chairman.”

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff told newsmen that having served as two term governor, Chairman Board of Trustees of the defunct ANPP and a brief stint as national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP), he has the requisite experience to preside over the affairs of the ruling party.

Former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha is however set to make formal declaration to seek the presidential ticket of the APC.

Professor Aliyu Abdullahi Jibia, Chairman Organizing Committee, of New Nigeria Movement, a group galvanising support for the presidential aspiration of the former Imo State governor, disclosed this at a media briefing at the weekend in Abuja.

The four paragraphs statement read to journalists by Professor Jibia read in part:”The New Nigeria Team wishes to inform you gentlemen of the press, all lovers of democracy, Nigerians home and abroad, the teeming supporters of HE Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the general public that the Distinguished Senator Will be addressing a world press conference on 31st January, 2022.

“His Excellency, Senator Rochas Okorocha who is the Dan Jekan Sokoto, the Maga-Alherin Hausa, Owelle Ndi Igbo amongst other titles, holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Law; is a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria, championing free education for the poor and the needy not only in Nigeria but also in Africa. He is a successful business man who made wealth through dint of hard work. He is a three time Presidential Aspirant and one of the founding fathers of APC Who led a faction of APGA party to a merger for the formation of APC.

“Africa’s foremost Philanthropist, Commander of free education, lover of the poor, a Detribalized Nigerian, compassionate leader, former Governor of Imo state and presently a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be speaking on various issues affecting our nation. Those invited to the press conference include religious and civil society organizations, professional bodies, youth groups, women groups, market men and women, Opinion moulders, politicians and the general public.

“The venue of the event will be Unity House Premises, 24 Nkwerre street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja at 10am.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…