Ekiti 2022: Agboola claims PRP ticket

A governorship candidate on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State, Mr Agboola Olaniyi Ben has said that he will transform the state into the business and Agriculture hub in the governorship election come June this if elected into the number one seat in the state.

Agboola who gave the hint in Ado-Ekiti shortly after which he emerged as the PRP governorship flag bearer in the state in June 2022 elections reiterated that he has what it takes to take Ekiti to the next level.

“We’ve embarked on consultations across the 16 local government chapters of the party in Ekiti State including all critical stakeholders from all wards and they gave us the assurance of their total support.”

According to him, ”By the Special Grace of God, I, Olaniyi Agboola, alongside some other party leaders and chieftains will do our best to clinched the coming governorship election in Ekiti State for the betterment of our their people of the state.

Agboola who emerged as the consensus governorship candidate of the party supervised by the National Chairman of the party and some staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after a series of deliberations by the leaders of the party in the state, thanked the people of Ekiti for their unalloyed support and love.

He maintained that the choice of the party leaders and other members of the PRP who elected him in the primary election was a result of his qualities and his ability to win the June governorship election based on his popularity.

The governorship hopeful said the party would win the governorship election based on the desire for a change of government by the people of Ekiti State, adding that the PRP provides an alternative to the current style of governance which he said the people of the state are already tired of.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Agboola claims PRP ticket Agboola claims PRP ticket

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Agboola claims PRP ticket Agboola claims PRP ticket