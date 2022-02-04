Obtain voters card, National IDs, Miyetti Allah urges members

Miyettti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has asked its members to fully participate in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration, and also obtain National ID cards as citizens of the country.

This was contained in a communique after a one-day meeting held by MACBAN in collaboration with Gan-Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) in the state.

The communique signed by Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga and Ardo Idris Gundaru, Chairman MACBAN and GAFDAN respectively, also called for the establishment of more nomadic schools and building of more classrooms in the existing ones, as well, employ more Primary School Teachers in the Nomadic Primary Schools to ensure quantitative and qualitative education at the Primary level in the state.

The associations in the communique, appreciated the efforts of the Security agencies in the fight against cattle rustling and banditry in the state, however, condemned the activities of some security agents for unnecessary arrest of Fulani pastoralists on market day in the state.

They advised security agents to follow the normal procedure in handling the recovered rustled cows and other domestic animals in the state because it has observed tactical exclusions of Fulani leaders in the process of handling the recovered animals to the rightful owners.

They appealed to both federal and state govt to look into the plight of the victims of cattle rustling which they said has rendered them homelessness with no food to feed their families, because all their belongings has been destroyed.

“We appreciate the effort of Kaduna State Government on the Development of Grazing Reserves especially on the issue of Gazetting the proposed Grazing Reserve and the establishment of the DAMAU MECHANIZED GRAZING RESERVE in Kubau Local Government Area.

“This is the first of its kind in the Country if completed it will go a long way in boosting the socio-economic development of our teeming Fulani Pastoralists in the state as well as generating more Revenue to the state government as well as minimizing the security challenges facing the Fulani Herders in the state.

“We are appealing to the Kaduna State Government to as a matter of urgency look into the deplorable conditions of some Gazetted Grazing Reserves especially those of Gamagira Grazing,” they said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Obtain voters card Obtain voters card

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Obtain voters card Obtain voters card