Anambra APC commends national leadership for not swearing-in anyone as chairman

Anambra State factional chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has congratulated the National Leadership of the party for the wisdom contained in the decision not to swear in anybody as chairman, including Anambra State factional chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike.

Tribune Online reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC)on Thursday, inaugurated newly-elected state chairmen of the party.

The event which took place at Buhari House, Abuja, was organized by the party Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), lead by its chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mr Mai Mala Buni.

The state Chairmen inaugurated were: Dr Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia), Mr Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa), Mr Augustine Ekanem (Akwa Ibom), Hon. Basil Ejike (Anambra), Mr. Babayo Aliyu Misau (Bauchi), Dr. Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa), Mr. Augustine Agada (Benue), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno), and Mr. Alphonsus Eba (Cross River).

Others included: Mr Omeni Sabotie (Delta), Hon. Stanley Emegha (Ebonyi), Col. David Imuse (rtd) (Edo), Mr Omotosho Ayodele (Ekiti), Mr Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu), Mr Nitte Amangal (Gombe), Dr Macdonald Ebere (Imo), Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel (Jigawa), Air Cdre Emmanuel Jekada (Rtd) (Kaduna), Mr. Muhammed Sani (Katsina), Mr. Abubakar Kana (Kebbi) and Hon. Abdullahi Bello (Kogi), among others.

Reacting further in a statement, the factional State Publicity Secretary, Mr Okelo Madukaife, said that the 2018 state officials remain in charge of the affairs until congresses can hold as leadership abhors a vacuum.

The statement read; Our dynamic chapter of APC congratulates the National Leadership of our great party for the wisdom contained in the decision not to swear in anybody as Chairman of Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This noble decision validates the position of the mainstream of our party in Anambra State that 2018 officials remain in charge of our affairs until congresses can hold as leadership abhors a vacuum.

Those throwing emotions and cardboard paper around purported congresses that remain statute-barred may wish to make haste and *return* home in peace.

We wish them a safe journey back to the reality that every politics is local.

While it lasted, the Abuja jamboree that got perforated was a regroup of the characters that polluted APC Governorship primaries by producing a Yahoo candidate in the wee hours of June 27, 2021, now quashed in court.

The next phase of the noble struggle to reposition our chapter along the line of the party’s core values will open up new fronts that will reverberate nationwide.

We urge aggrieved party faithful who are understandably disappointed at the level of desperation from a camp fronting a sacked former Chairman as ‘sworn in’, to look beyond the ruse.

Nothing of the sort has happened and nothing like that is likely to happen anytime soon, against the spirit of Anambra.

This struggle to get our party back to sanity may take some time. It may draw some energy. But it is a battle that must be won.

The Anambra public should note that as a chapter, we have not elected any officials into any cadre of the State Executive and have not held any congress.

Anyone who chooses to deal with any person claiming to have been ‘elected’ after May 19, 2018, without any voting, does so at great risk, which we disown.

On his part, the state factional Secretary, Barrister Chukwuma Agufugo, advise the national leadership to convene a meeting with Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Andy Uba, Chief George Moghalu and others, if the Anambra state chapter must attend the slated February 26, 2022, national convention.

He noted that the case on who chairs APC in the state, between Chief Basil Ejidike and Mr Emeka Ibe, is still pending in the Appeal Court.

