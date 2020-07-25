Eight suspected kidnappers arrested in Maiha, Adamawa

Chairman, Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa, Hon Dr Idi Aminu has confirmed the arrest of eight persons in connection with transborder criminal activities between Nigeria and Cameroon communities.

He revealed that the seven out of the eight people are all from Belel District area of the local government while the other one is from song who supplies them weapons and bears the following names:

Umaru Shehu, Isyaku Dauda, Hammadu A. Yusuf, Beto A. Yusuf, Mohammed Abubakar, Mohammed Jao, Adamu Jaunga and Mohammed Ali.

He said one among them was arrested in collaboration with the Cameroonian security agencies that led to the arrest of others, adding that the suspects confessed to having perpetrated the kidnappings of many people in the state.

“The armed dealer who supplies arms and ammunition to them is from Song Local Government and he is popularly known as the chairman. I tell you that security operatives and vigilantes are on the trail to arrest their overall boss.

“Information available to me says these people operate as an institution with even an association,” Idi said.

Idi said that they have been handed over to Nigerian Police for further investigations.

