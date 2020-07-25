Kwara PDP, APC commiserate with gov Abdulrazaq over father’s death

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, have commiserated with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the demise of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq (SAN), who died early Saturday morning at the age of 93.

In a condolence message signed by the PDP state chairman, Hon. Kola Shittu, the party also extended condolences to the rest of the Abdulrazaq family over the exit of their patriarch.

“It is sad to lose a loved one but we urge the family to take solace in the good life the late AGF Abdulrazaq lived and the memories they shared together.

“We pray to God Almighty to overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah Firdaus and grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the party said.

Similarly, the Kwara PDP has sympathised with the Ogunsola family and the APC in the state over the death of Dr. Femi Ogunsola, who was a former Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and member of the APC.

The party beseech God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.

Also, the state chairman of Kwara State APC, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has described the passage of the patriarch of the Abdulrazaq family, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN as a collosal loss not only to the family, but to the nation at large.

In a condolence message by his media office, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa said “The late Mutawali of Ilorin, Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria) and chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers was a quitessential legal role model and a potent voice in the politics of the old Northern Region. He was a shining light in the Nigerian firmament.

“His wealth of experience has remained invaluable over time. We are indeed saddened by his exit at this time, however, we take solace in the illustrious life he lived and the worthy legacies he left behind.

On behalf of the executive committee, elders and entire membership of our party, l commiserate with the Executive Governor of Kwara state, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and the entire Abdulrazaq family over the passage of their patriarch.

I pray Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus, Amin.

Tribune