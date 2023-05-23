Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has dissolved his cabinet and ordered all Public Officers holding political appointments to hand over affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

This was contained in a statement made available on Tuesday and titled “Handover of Activates” from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota.

The Governor then directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, chief Executives of Parastatals/Government owned-Companies and other political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries and Director Administration and general services in their respective establishments.

Ganduje also directed that all government properties in possession of the appointees be handed over to Permanent Secretaries or Directors Administration & General Services/Directors Personnel Management (DPM) as the case may be latest by May 26.

According to the directive statement, they are to make copies of their handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for records,” said the notes.

