Eight amazing health benefits of watermelon

Watermelon is a sweet and refreshing low-calorie fruit. It provides hydration and also essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Its sweetness and juiciness make it the perfect treat to quench your thirst during the summer heat.

According to Kerri-Ann Jennings on Healthline, here are some health benefits of watermelon.

1. Helps you stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is important for your body to function properly. Body temperature regulation, normal organ function, nutrient delivery to cells, and alertness are only some of the bodily processes that rely on adequate hydration.

Eating foods with a high water content may help give your body the water it needs to function properly. Watermelon comprises 92% water, making it a great choice for daily water intake, thus, helping you stay hydrated which supports your overall health, as well as feeling full for longer.

2. Possess anticancer effects

Watermelon contains several plant compounds found including lycopene and cucurbitacin E, which have possible anticancer effects.

3. Improves heart health

Several nutrients in watermelon support health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. It’s worth noting that lifestyle factors like a healthy diet can lower your risk of heart attack and stroke by reducing your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Lycopene, which is found in watermelon, helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure. It also helps prevent oxidative damage caused by high cholesterol levels. Watermelon also contains citrulline, an amino acid that may increase nitric oxide levels in your body. Nitric oxide helps your blood vessels expand, which lowers blood pressure. Other heart-healthy vitamins and minerals in watermelon include magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, B6, and C.

4. Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress

Watermelon contains compounds that help reduce inflammation at high levels which are linked to numerous illnesses.

Inflammation is a key driver of many chronic diseases. The combination of antioxidants, lycopene, and vitamin C in watermelon helps lower inflammation and oxidative damage

5. Prevents macular degeneration





Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a common eye problem that can cause blindness in older adults. The watermelon compound lycopene may have benefits for your eyes.

Lycopene’s role as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound helps prevent and inhibit AMD.

6. Relieves muscle soreness

Citrulline, an amino acid found in watermelon, improves exercise performance and reduces muscle soreness.

This compound helps expand blood vessels so that your heart doesn’t need to work as hard to pump blood through your body.

7. Aids skin health

Vitamins A and C, which are found in watermelon, are important for skin health. Vitamin C, either when eaten or applied topically, helps your body make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin supple and your hair strong. Vitamin A is also important for healthy skin since it helps create and repair skin cells.

8. Improves digestion

Watermelon contains plenty of water and a small amount of fiber, both of which are necessary for healthy digestion. Fiber helps keep your bowels regular, while water moves waste through your digestive tract more efficiently.

The fibre and water content in watermelon aids your digestive health by supporting regular bowel movements.

