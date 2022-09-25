Eight tips to choosing the perfect baby name

Picking the perfect name can be one of the most difficult decisions parents have to make.

Many parents have ended up regretting their baby names and the shame it causes them. Some fall prey to trendy options and realise shortly after inking it on their child’s birth certificate that it was a mistake. Others feel pressured to uphold a family naming tradition and end up with a name they hate. Some parents just can’t agree, so one parent ends up begrudgingly giving in to the other.

You don’t want to be any of these parents. To help you avoid these traps, Sabrina Rogers-Anderson, an expert who has been writing about baby names for more than five years now has given some tips for choosing the perfect baby name whether you are looking for girl names or boy names.

1. Avoid passing trends

Your baby’s name should stand the test of time. Ask yourself if the name will sound completely ridiculous in 10 years, will other children be tempted to chant it in a taunting tone in the schoolyard, or will your child have to spell or explain their name every single day of their lives. Trends to avoid include grossly misspelt names, for instance, Jakxsen, and Rybekkah.

A Marquette University study found that people with common names were more likely to be hired and researchers at the University of New York discovered that people whose names were easier to pronounce occupied higher positions.

2. Take a Look At Your Family Tree

Another great place to seek inspiration is within your family tree. Perhaps your parents have old records of family names or one of your family members has created a family tree online.

Take a look to see if anything catches your eye. There’s something really special about choosing a name that you not only love, but that also has a strong significance for your family.

3. Honour Your Culture

Choosing a name from your cultural background is a beautiful way to honour your heritage. An online search for names from your culture is bound to turn up at least one that you will love.

4. Look Up Meanings

This step is imperative so that you don’t end up choosing a name with a meaning that horrifies you. You might love the sound of Giselle, for example, but did you know it means “hostage”? Or that Cecilia means “blind” and Cameron means “crooked nose”?

You may decide that you love the name enough to overlook the meaning, but be prepared to laugh it off when someone inevitably asks you the significance of your child’s name.





5. Contemplate All Possible Nicknames

Kids can be so cruel. Imagine naming your child Regina and her classmates nicknamed her “Regina Vagina” or “Ra-jay-jay Va-jay-jay”.

It’s a good idea to brainstorm possible nicknames with your partner or another trusted family member or friend to ensure there isn’t some shocking possibility you’re overlooking.

6. Consider The Importance of The Middle Name

You may choose your child’s middle name based solely on the fact that it fits nicely with their first and last names, but you could also use it to honour a family member such as a grandparent or a beloved aunt. It’s also a nice place to “hide” a family tradition.

7. Don’t Forget About The Initials

This might sound petty, but your child’s initials are another crucial consideration. For instance, Alyssa Sydney Scott (A.S.S.), is not a good idea. Write down the initials of all the name combos you’re considering just to be sure.

8. Say It Out Loud

Do the first, middle, and last names have a rhythmic flow when you say them out loud? Hunter David Jackson sounds nice, but Jackson Grayson McMasterson does not sound too nice.

While you’re at it, do a Google search to make sure there is not any character carrying the same name as your unborn child. The last thing you want is for people to say, “Wasn’t there an adult movie star called that?!”

If you do make a mistake and regret the name you chose, don’t panic. You have options. You could use a nickname for your child forevermore and forget that their real name exists. for example, you named your child, ‘Nicoxavieriah’. You could simply change it to become ‘Nick’. Or you could use their middle name as their first name. Hence, the importance of choosing the middle name wisely. And if worse comes to worst, you can always change your child’s name legally. It requires a lot of paperwork and some fees, but it’s not impossible.

