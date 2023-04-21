The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has conveyed his joy to Muslims for the successful completion of the 2023 Ramadan fasting.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the Emir also confirmed that Eid-el-Fitr prayers will take place on Friday, May 21, 2023, following consultations and confirmation from various traditional rulers across the country, including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Ibn El-Kanemi, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The Emir, in his statement, further urged people to celebrate the festival with discipline, charity, and forgiveness during and after the feast. He also enjoined youths to cooperate with security agents and desist from any act that could threaten the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State also congratulated the Muslim community on the completion of Ramadan and the start of Eid-ul-Fitri. While on lesser Hajj (Umrah) in Saudi Arabia, the Governor urged the faithful to let the lessons and spirit of the fasting month guide their conduct in society. Abdulrazaq also congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, praying to God to grant him more rewarding years in good health.

