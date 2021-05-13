Eid Mubarak: CAN rejoices with NSCIA, Muslims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rejoiced with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Muslims in the country as they celebrate the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan.

CAN said it is not unaware that that fasting was in obedience to the divine directive as contained in Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183.

This is contained in a statement signed by the CAN’s General Secretary Daramola Bade Joseph.

The statement reads: “We appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advise and caution the extremists who are not well-grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.

“It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

“We pray that the aftermath of this year Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country.

“We recognise and appreciate the ‘efforts’ that are being made by the Police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.

“May God put His fears into the hearts of our leaders to promptly do what is right, justly, and godly. We also pray that those who have compromised and are compromising the security in the country will have a change of mind and those who refused to change will be exposed and sanctioned by the Almighty God Himself.

“CAN will not relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in our country in collaboration with NSCIA genuinely. We remain partners in peacemaking. Let us continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.

“Our heart goes to the families and friends of those who are bereaved especially as a result of senseless and unwarranted killings in the country. May God console and comfort them all.”

