Amuneke, Eche bag Imo FA awards

An ex-international and Super Eagle legend, Emmanuel Amuneke and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State Rev. Divine Eche have bagged a prestigious award as Ambassadors of Football Excellence from Imo State Football Association, FA.

The awards, the FA said, was as a result of their immense contributions to the growth and upliftment of football in Nigeria and the world at large.

The awards, endorsed by members Imo Fa, during their just-concluded 2021 Ordinary General Assembly held in Owerri at the Mini-Conference Hall of Imo State Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) were presented to the duo by Dr Amanze Uchegbulem, the state FA Chairman.

Amuneke who was inadvertently absent was represented by his aide, Mr Emeka Amajiriaku, while Rev. Dr Divine Eche physically collected his award which he described as the best among all the awards he had ever received in life.

Amuneke played for Super Eagles in his hay day’s and is now a world-class football coach in Spain.

He is a product of Nigeria School Sports and domestic league, while Rev. Dr Divine Eche, the Imo State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been an undercover Chaplain and Spiritual Director of Super Eagles and Enyimba International FC, Aba.

Responding to the award, Amuneke expressed satisfaction for the honorary Membership award and assured of his willingness in advancing the vision and mission of the Association.

Also in his response, Rev. Eche recalled how God used him in 2013 to save Super Eagles in CAF Championship and cautioned against playing undue politics just to witch hurt an innocent person.

He noted that every privileged position should be primarily used to serve God and humanity.

The highlight of the occasion was the election of Ifeanyi Dike Bindel as substantive Vice Chairman of the Association by the 25 delegate members in attendance.

Bindel defeated Ochiagha Emmanuel Anayo, a member of the Association’s Executive as well as Board member of Heartland FC, Owerri with 24 votes as against 1 scored by Ochiagha.

Responding, Barr. Dike vowed to work patriotically towards the upliftment of the association and operate in full adherence to the Association’s status while running an all-inclusive administration.

