Emir of Ilorin cautions on COVID-19 spread

Nigerians have been advised to be sensitive to information dished out by the Federal Government which says that a worse type of COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be ruled out in the country.

Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, stated this on Thursday while delivering his Sallah message to Muslim faithful shortly after he observed the two Rakat prayers marking the end of the 2021 Ramadan fasting at the Ilorin Central Eid praying ground.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr Muhammad Bashir Soliu OON.

The Emir also urged them to always adopt preventive measures and protocols, as well as adhere to the warnings and efforts of tackling the deadly infections globally.

“We give thanks to Almighty Allah (SWT) once again for granting us the grace to observe the Ramadan fasting successfully. Religious misunderstandings in the state should be addressed by the two main religious leaders.

“The society had gone far enough to prevent violent reactions on any matter that ought to have been settled amicably. The fasting has come and gone. All restraints exhibited while it lasted should be continued and the end of fasting should not be the end of personal discipline,” he said.

The monarch further stressed that: “To those who are performing this year’s holy pilgrimage (Umrah) among us, we wish them Allah’s travelling mercies and happy return to their respective homes.

“For those who are sick in the hospital and at home, we pray Allah to heal them and for those that died in the current year, may Allah grant them Al-janatul fordaos and give their families the courage and fortitude to bear the loss.

“To the Chief Imam, we pray that God be with him and grant his wife who just passed on Aljanah Firdaous. We pray God to be with Imam Imole who lost one of his aged parents.

“We thank God for bringing us here today because last year, there was lockdown,” he said.

Officials of the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) were at the Eid praying ground to give worshippers sanitisers to observe safety protocol against COVID-19, just as men of security agencies were present (Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, KWATMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, Police) to enforce law and order.

Dignitaries in attendance include Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, commissioners, as well as other government officials, members of the House of Assembly and Representatives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.Emir of Ilorin cautions on COVID-19 spread

Emir of Ilorin cautions on COVID-19 spread