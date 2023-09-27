Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari has felicitated with Muslim Ummah as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), advising Nigerians especially the youth to embrace agriculture in order to produce more food and create wealth.

The Minister also assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to addressing food insecurity in the country. He highlighted various efforts being made by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to improve agricultural productivity and ensure food self-sufficiency.

He emphasised the importance of agriculture in the overall development of the nation, stating that the government is focused on implementing policies and programs that will support farmers and enhance agricultural practices.

Kyari further encouraged Nigerians, especially the youth, to embrace agriculture as a viable and profitable venture, noting that the sector has the potential to create employment opportunities and contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

“In our pursuit of enhancing food security and hunger in Nigeria we are working hard to ensure that we meet our target of food self-sufficiency.

“We are developing a blueprint that will enable us deliver our mandates under our President’s 8 points Agenda. All hands must be on deck including farmers, security agents and development partners for us to achieve success”.

The Minister also acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers, such as climate change, inadequate access to credit and modern farming techniques. He assured that the government is working tirelessly to address these challenges and provide necessary support to farmers across the country.

Senator Kyari urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and strive for peace, unity, and progress in the country.

