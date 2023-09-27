Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has warned some traders in the Agege area of the state against turning the rail corridor into a marketplace.

The governor gave this warning during a visit to the Agege station of the ongoing Red Line Rail Project on Wednesday.

According to him, the rail corridor is for transportation and not a marketplace to sell their goods.

While emphasizing the need for the traders to vacate the premises, the governor said that trains will soon start passing the rail corridor at intervals of 5 to 10 minutes, which could be dangerous to the lives of the traders.

He, however, gave them a two-day ultimatum to evacuate their goods from the place.

Addressing some of the traders selling goods along the rail corridor in Yoruba, Sanwo-olu said, “This place is not a market, the market is on the other side. I’m still coming to clear this place. I’m giving you just two days, and everything will be cleared.

“We will put it in newspapers, radio, television, and social media. I am not hiding it. We have spent so much money.

“This place is for rail transportation, we cannot allow you to sell goods here. Trains will be passing here every 5 to 10 minutes, and I don’t want your lives to be wasted.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike action October 3





A joint press briefing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike action across Nigeria, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023….

Mohbad was brought in dead — Lagos hospital breaks silence

Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, was taken to in his last moments, has broken the silence over his death..…..

Alleged misconduct: Court stops impeachment of Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct….….…

Abducted Zamfara Students: We’re not negotiating with terrorists — FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that it was negotiating with the Terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of the Federal University of Gusau and others, describing it as false, insisting that it was rather working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the abducted students and others return home unhurt.….……