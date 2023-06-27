Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has extended his congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, expressing his joy for the opportunity to witness the celebration of this important festival in the Islamic Calendar.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, the Governor described Eid-el-Kabir as a time to show gratitude to Almighty Allah for His mercy and benevolence. He emphasized that the lessons of sacrifice and complete submission to the will of Allah should continue to resonate in the lives of the faithful, guiding their relationships with the Creator and fellow human beings.

The Governor highlighted the defining moment in the story of Eid-el-Kabir, which was the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as a testament to his faith in Allah’s wish. He noted that Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience was rewarded when Allah provided a ram to be offered in place of Ishmael, exemplifying the essence of Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor Oyebanji urged the Muslim faithful to emulate the faithfulness, sacrifice, piety, and patience exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim, as well as the humility and submission to Allah’s will demonstrated by his son, Ishmael. He encouraged them to pray for the peace, progress, prosperity, and development of Ekiti State under his administration, recognizing Muslims as important stakeholders in the state.

Furthermore, the Governor urged them to pray for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to reposition the country for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He commended Muslim leaders and clerics in the state for their support and prayers, acknowledging their contributions to the government’s achievements thus far. The Governor also expressed his gratitude to religious leaders in the state for fostering a harmonious relationship among adherents of the major religions.

