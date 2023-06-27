In preparation for a hitch-free Eid-El Kabir celebration, Bauchi State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant of Corps Ilelaboye Oyejide has massively deployed Officers and Men across the state.

The deployment is to ensure adequate security of life and property and protection of critical national assets and infrastructures in the state before, during, and after the celebration.

The Commandant disclosed this while addressing the Commandant, Special Crack Squad (CSCS), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Special Female Squad (SFS), and other Tactical Armed Commanders deployed to various strategic places across the state during the festive period.

According to him, the Commandant, Special Crack Squad, will help to eradicate criminality and other nefarious activities of subversive elements in Bauchi state.

He also said that “the Commandant Special Crack Squad is to be replicated in all Area Commands, Divisional Offices to identify and forestall all forms of security threats.”

He charged the Officers to bring their “A” Game to protect all strategic locations, points, facilities, right of ways, installations, religious and worship centres, parks and gardens, and all assets belonging to the Federal, State, and Local Governments of Nigeria.

The State Commandant, while congratulating the Muslim Faithfuls in the state on this year’s Eid El-Kabir celebration, assured the citizens of the state of a hitch-free celebration.

He charged the Officers and Men to be on red alert as they discharge their duties without fear or favour of any kind. He also further admonished the officers and men to remain professional and respect the rights and privileges of the civil populace in the course of their duties.

The NSCDC Boss urges citizens of the state to promptly report any suspicious activities to the Command or the nearest Division, as contained in a statement by DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, Public Relations Officer.