A 46-year-old security guard, Yusuf Abdulwasiu, and a plumber with the Kwara State Ministry of Water Resources, simply identified as Aro, have been arrested for the alleged theft of water treatment chemicals.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the duo and six other suspects, including one AbdulKadri Issa Olayiwola, 34 years old, the alleged mastermind and receiver of the stolen items, are presently in the custody of the state police command.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested around 11:30 p.m. on June 4, 2024, following a routine patrol near the ministry’s gate, when suspicious activity was observed involving a commercial shuttle bus with registration number ABA804YG.

It was also gathered that the police intercepted the bus loaded with water treatment chemicals after its driver attempted to escape.

Aro was alleged to have duplicated the key to the ministry’s store to facilitate the theft.

While interrogating the suspects, it was discovered that they had already carted away 50 bags of chemicals before being intercepted on their third trip.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the development, said, “Some suspects are being held in connection with the stolen water treatment chemicals. Twenty-five bags of the items were retrieved from them at the time of the arrest, but the investigation is still ongoing.”