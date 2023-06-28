The senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Ogoshi Onawo, has called on the people of his constituency, particularly Muslims, to embrace the virtues of patience, tolerance, and sacrifice as essential for peaceful coexistence.

In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, shortly after attending Eid prayers, Onawo emphasized the need for people to embody the qualities of godliness, patience, perseverance, and tolerance demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“We should imbibe the spirit of patience, godliness, perseverance, and tolerance displayed by Prophet Ibrahim, his son, and wife. They did not waver in their belief in God. They persevered in the face of the difficulty posed by the decision to sacrifice their only child. Ibrahim’s son, on his part, was tolerant enough to present himself for sacrifice. These are the qualities we need to promote peaceful coexistence in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, and the world at large: godliness, perseverance, patience, and tolerance,” Senator Onawo stated.

He further emphasized that the strength of the people lies in their diversity, acknowledging the varying tribal and religious backgrounds within the community. Onawo urged the populace to eradicate discord and foster understanding and respect for one another, highlighting the importance of tolerance to maintain peace and security.

Expressing gratitude for life, Onawo urged people to remain thankful to Allah for good health and well-being, emphasizing that life is the greatest gift. He encouraged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to service, noting that national service is crucial for nation-building.

As a former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Onawo reassured the people of his commitment to serving them and ensuring that everyone enjoys the dividends of democracy. He thanked them for their support in the previous election and urged them to patiently await the fulfilment of his promises.

“I am committed to serving the people and ensuring that everyone enjoys the dividends of democracy. I am grateful for your support and cooperation so far, but I urge you to sustain your support,” he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court





The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…