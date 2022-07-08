Eid-el Kabir: Delta CP deploys personnel to prayer grounds

Ahead of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has deployed personnel including special constabularies across the state to provide adequate security in all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations.

He further warned mischief makers and cultists to steer clear of criminality or be ready to face the music.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, CP Ari, however, assured the Muslim Faithfuls and all Deltans of adequate security and safety.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, FCIA, has assured all Muslim Faithfuls in the state of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the state in view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration slated for Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th July 2022.

“The CP warns cultists and mischief makers to steer clear as the command will deal decisively with anybody who is found wanting.

“To this end, the CP has ordered massive deployment of personnel which includes special constabularies across the State for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations in the state.

“The CP also directed all DPOs to intensify raids of criminal hideouts and black spots within their areas of responsibility.

“The CP adjured the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Operations Officers to employ means of ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquillity during and after the celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police on behalf of officers and men of the command wishes all Muslim Faithfuls a hitch-free, and happy Eid-Kabir celebration,” the statement read in part.

