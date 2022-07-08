Governor Uzodimma advises teachers not to reject postings to rural areas

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has directed teachers in the state against rejecting postings to any schools, particularly those in the rural areas, except on verifiable health grounds or marital reasons.

This is in line with the state government’s education policy to take qualitative teaching to the rural communities across the twenty-seven local government and fifty-two LGA development centre areas.

The Governor stated this on Friday while flagging off the bio-attendance system and verification at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Stadium Owerri, Imo State.

Uzodinma who personally supervised the collation of data, registration and image capturing of secondary school teachers and non-teaching staff of the secondary school management in Imo State from the 27 local government areas, said the exercise became necessary to ensure that teachers receive their salaries every month and get their promotions that have lingered since 2014.

While calling the attention of the teachers to the abuse of postings linked to most of them, the Governor informed the teachers and their heads that they were invited to be physically verified and their image captured preparatory to the final nominal roll that will be used for their monthly salaries and for promotional purposes.

Governor Uzodimma who also acknowledged the shortage of teachers in the state secondary schools assured that as soon as the nominal roll of teachers is streamlined new ones will be employed.

In his remark, the commissioner for education in Imo State, Prof. Sylvester Okorondu, told the Governor that the secondary school teachers and staff of the Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) from the three zones of the state had gathered for capture and for the government to know their actual number which will help to streamline their monthly payments, promotions and eventually, retirement.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of SEMB, Dr (Mrs) Adaugo Nwanebo thanked the Governor for adopting the process of automation in the MDAs that has made salaries be paid to every teacher at the same time.

She highlighted that the verification will make for smooth storage of personnel data, and prevent leakages.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend…Governor Uzodimma advises

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital…Governor Uzodimma advises