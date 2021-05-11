Equities market sustains positive sentiments as investors earn N36.6bn

Trading activities at the domestic equities market extended the previous day’s gain as investors’ demand for Dangote Cement notched the All-Share Index higher by 0.2 per cent to 39,382.96 basis points.

Consequently, investors earned N36.6 billion as the market’s worth closed at N20.527 trillion.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses moderated to -1.1 per cent and -2.2 per cent, respectively.

The positive performance was spurred by investors’ sustained buy interests in Dangote Cement and 20 others.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 21 stocks gained relative to 17 losers. Meyer Plc recorded the highest price gain of 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo, per share. Presco followed with a gain 9.58 per cent to close at N78.90, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust rose by 9.21 per cent to close at 83 kobo, per share.

Africa Prudential rose by 9.17 per cent to close at N6.55, while Unity Bank appreciated by 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share. On the other hand, Regency Alliance Insurance led the losers’ chart by 8.82 per cent, to close at 31 kobo, per share. Honeywell Flour Mill followed with a decline of 5.83 per cent to close at N1.13, while Cutix Plc shed 4.98 per cent to close at N2.10, per share.

United Capital shed four per cent to close at N5.76, while Wapic Insurance depreciated by 3.77 per cent to close at 51 kobo, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades decreased by 8.5 per cent to 296.60 million units, valued at N3.36 billion, and exchanged in 4,265 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Bank topped the activity chart with 58.559 million shares valued at N494.147 million. UAC of Nigeria (UACN) followed with 38.274 million shares worth N394.223 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 27.151 million shares valued at N62.356 million.

Zenith Bank traded 26.422 million shares valued at N609.739 million, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) transacted 15.626 million shares worth N14.180 million.

