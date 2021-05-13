Eid-el-Fitr: Bauchi gov urges Muslims to use Ramadan lessons to be responsible in utterance, conduct

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has expressed sincere hope that Muslims in the state will use the lessons of the Ramadan fast to continue to be responsible in both their utterances and conduct even after the Ramadan period.

The governor in his Eid-el-Fitr message to the people of the state urged that the occasion of the celebration should be used to reflect on “our past activities and see how we fared spiritually so that we can take corrective measures towards improving our relationship with Allah (SWT), fellow Muslim Umma and adherents of other faiths.”

He added, “we should emulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by making sacrifices for the benefit of the less privileged ones in our society. We should also pray to Almighty Allah for the peace, unity and prosperity of our dear state and the country as a whole.

“As you all know, ours is an ethnically and religiously heterogeneous State. It is, however, gratifying that in spite of this palpable heterogeneity, we have been enjoying relative peace. I would like to appeal to you all, irrespective of your ethnic and religious backgrounds, to use the occasion of the Eid-el- Fitr to consolidate this harmonious coexistence,” he stressed.

Bala Mohammed then said that “to this end, the occasion should also be used to strengthen the existing relationships and also establish new ones. You should also imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, love and respect for one another. I also appeal for tolerance and accommodation by the various ethnic, religious and political groups in the state.”

He assured that “as a government, we are determined to discharge our primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the entire people of Bauchi State. I will therefore like to appeal to all to join hands with the government in our resolve to have a secure, peaceful, prosperous and united Bauchi State.”

The governor added, “we are very much aware of the economic difficulties being experienced by the people of the state, which is a national problem. While the government is doing everything possible to see to the improvement of the situation, we should see it as a temporary set back, and as a people known for resilience, I am confident that we would overcome the difficulty in no distant future.”

He also reminded the people that the COVID-19 pandemic is still around and therefore appealed to the people to continue to observe the protocols of social distancing, wearing of facemasks and washing of hands wherever the need arises.

“You should also endeavour to take the vaccine against the pandemic. Let me also appeal to motorists to observe traffic regulations so as to reduce accidents on our highways during and beyond the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“Parents should take care of their children and wards in order to minimise the incidents of missing children during the celebration.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eid-el-Fitr: Bauchi gov urges Muslims to use Ramadan lessons to be responsible in utterance, conduct

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Eid-el-Fitr: Bauchi gov urges Muslims to use Ramadan lessons to be responsible in utterance, conduct