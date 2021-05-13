BREAKING: General Joshua Dogonyaro, ex-Chief of Defence Staff, is dead

The former Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, is dead. He died at the age of 80

According to the family source, General Dogonyaro died at the early hour of Thursday at Jos University Teaching Hospital where he was admitted after a brief illness while his remains have been deposited at Airforce Hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

One of the former officers of the deceased, Major Gabriel Adofiku (retd), who confirmed the death to Tribune Online, said he died on Thursday around 3:30 a.m.

His life and time

A soldier, administrator; born on September 12, 1940; at Vom, Plateau State.

He attended Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, 1964-67, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Armour Officers Course, USA, Armoured Car Troop Leaders Course, UK, Command and Staff College, Jaji, Defence Resources Management Course, USA, National Institute for Policy and Suategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

He enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1964 and was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967. He became Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron,, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main 1969-70; Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, 1970-72; Commanding Officer, I Recce Regiment, 1972-76; Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976-77.

He was also Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, 1977-79; Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, 1984-85, and Director of Armoury, 1985; General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, Jos, 1985-87.

He was also a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, Ibadan, 1987; promoted Major-General, 1988; Promoted Lt. General; former ECOMOG Commander; retired in 1993; Passed Staff College (PSC); National Institute (mni): Forces Service Star (FSS).