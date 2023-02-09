Dayo Ayeyemi- Lagos

In line with its commitment to sustainably drive human capital development in the sector, Egbin Power Plc has tasked the newly inducted twenty-seven young engineers on the need to embrace innovation.

The advice, the management said, has become necessary after completing the company’s Graduate Engineering Programme.

The 2022 graduates are the third batch of Egbin Power’s engineering trainee programme.

The 12-month comprehensive developmental programme, which runs in collaboration with Energy Training Centre (ETC), is an immersive and experiential learning experience for selected young engineers, focusing on processes, procedures, and operations of the Nigerian Electricity Supply industry.

It involved a blend of learning approaches; instructor-led classroom sessions, virtual sessions, and field practical sessions to ensure effective learning transfer and improve their capacity and practical field experience.

Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, described the programme as a critical intervention in building the capacity of technical manpower with requisite skills for infrastructural and human capital development of the power sector.

He noted that investment in new technology, expansion initiatives, and innovative achievements at Egbin Power Plc requires a corresponding human capital profile to ensure optimal performance and profitability of the plant.

“Employment has been a challenge in this country, so this initiative helps us bring in more young people into the business and equip them to add value. We are looking to continually bring in value-adding personalities, and we have no doubt that these crop of young talent will add value to our asset and ultimately assist in resolving the power challenges we have been experiencing in the last 63 years”, he said.





While congratulating the inductees, he charged them to remain focused and make the best use of the opportunity by continually exploring innovative ways to impact the organization.

He noted that Sahara Group will continue to invest in its human capital development to create a pipeline for the kind of leadership needed for future growth and development of the industry.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour noted that investment in people is the key to success in any organization and reiterated the commitment of the company to provide all the support the young Engineers require to make a difference.

He also tasked them to ensure they always push the limits and remain innovative.

“We are very proud of the progress our trainees have made and we believe that they are now well-equipped to make significant contributions to the power sector. These are the future leaders and they deserve to be supported. We believe in them and we are counting on them to make a difference in bringing energy to life responsibly, “ Bounour said.

The facilitator of the programme and Managing Director of Energy Training Centre (ETC), Ibiene Okeleke, said the learning academy gave the trainees access to top-notch learning facilities and curriculum delivered by a faculty of subject matter experts.

She said: “As one of Nigeria’s foremost learning institutions, these young graduate Engineers under our tutelage have gained extensive knowledge of the power sector. We look forward to seeing them solve the power challenges we face as a nation.”

One of the beneficiaries, Miss. Eseoghene Agbadudu, was visibly overjoyed. For her: “It is a fulfillment and an achievement for me, I am really excited to be part of this programme. We had the opportunity to be exposed to both the Technical and Commercial aspects of the Power Sector. So I hope to put all these learnings into play at Egbin Power, in bringing innovative ideas that can help improve the power sector.”

The programme is a key component of the company’s strategy to developing the next generation of competent and reliable professionals who are groomed with a broader perspective and also exposed to the entire energy value chain, as well as driving the company’s vision of being the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed.