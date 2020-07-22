EFCC secures forfeiture of businessman’s houses, N46m to FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday secured the final forfeiture of five houses and a total sum of N46, 060, 373.84 belonging to Hima Aboubakar and Societe D’ Equipment International Nigerian Limited, to the Federal Government.

The assets, according to the EFCC are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The final forfeiture order was granted by Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja .

Aboubakar, a businessman and his firm, Societe D’ Equipment International Nigeria Limited, were dragged before the Court by the EFCC, on account of assets and properties acquired with suspected proceeds of unlawful activities.

In an application for the final forfeiture of the assets filed by EFCC counsels: Abba Muhammed and M. Alamin, in Suit No: FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 507/ 2020, prayers were made that the assets be forfeited to the government.

Justice Chikere, after reviewing the requirements for the forfeiture, said that “the applicant has satisfied the condition for grant of the reliefs sought and accordingly, the reliefs sought are granted as prayed”.

The Judge subsequently ordered the forfeiture of the properties and money to the government.

The five properties forfeited include House Number 6, Ethiopia Close, Off Owena close, Plot 3515, Cadastral Zone A06, Plot 3516, Cadastral Zone A06, Plot 3518, Cadastral Zone A06 and Plot 3519, Cadastral Zone A06, all located at the Maitama District of Abuja.

Also, a total sum of N46, 060, 373.84 found in the bank accounts of Aboubakar and his firm, was also forfeited to the government.

The breakdown of the money includeN1, 143, 314.50, found in the Zenith Bank Account Number 1013860768 of Societe D’ Equipment International Nigeria Limited( SEINL) and the sum of $66,417.60 found in the Zenith Bank Account Number 5070345440 of SEINL.

Others are N5,802,925.03 in Aboubakar’s Zenith Bank Account Number: 1004540143, €15,288.08 in Zenith Bank Account Number: 5080095319 and $17, 607.75 in his Zenith Bank Account Number: 5070410935.

The sum of N304,864,81 in Aboubakar’s First Bank Account Number: 3083229135 was also forfeited to the government.

Aboubakar’s troubles came when he was declared wanted by the EFCC in a case of criminal conspiracy, contract scam, misappropriation of public funds, money laundering and fraud to the tune of $394 million, €9.9million and N369 million.

He allegedly received the funds for the purchase of equipment for the Nigerian Military and investigations revealed discrepancies in the supply of the equipment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday read on the floor of the Senate, the 2020 – 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper from President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

The Presidency has threatened to release tapes of meetings between the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and individuals led by late Ismaila Isa Funtua, who tried to broker his release from detention… Read Full Story

The Oyo State government has approved the cancellation of the third term for the 2019/2020 session with promotion of students to be based on their academic performance of the first and second terms… Read Full Story

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, shocked the members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) when he alleged that the suspended MD awarded about 332 different contracts worth about N4.448 billion in one day… Read Full Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not wait and did not sit on the sidelines when the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic started all over the world. We had what we call end of tenure elections that are constitutionally circumscribed. Based on that, we decided that it was in the interest of the… Read Full Story

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, on Tuesday ordered the posting of the following commissioners of police to four states as follows… Read Full Story

AT inception in 2001, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had a 10–point mandate. The summation of the mandate is the need to restore the dignity of the people of the region that lays the golden egg, crude oil, Nigeria’s economic mainstay. It will be recalled that the commission was subsumed under… Read Full Story

Two thousand one hundred and eleven delegates will decide the fate of the eight aspirants, seeking the ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, to contest the gubernatorial election against the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu and others… Read Full Story

TOLULOPE Oluwatoyin Sarah Arotile had a noble ambition: to fly combat aircraft. By the time she died on July 14, she had not only made a reality of her ambition but had done so excellently well. To say the least, the entire nation is in pangs at the manner of her passing. In a terse statement… Read Full Story