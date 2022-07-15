EFCC presents more evidence against Naira Marley, court adjourns till September 26

Latest News
By Tribune Online
messages analysed in Naira Marley, Naira Marley's internet fraud trial, Naira Marley’s case adjourned, COVID-19, Naira Marley Naira merley, Airline, mistaken identity, EFCC presents more evidence
The trial of Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, resumed on Friday before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State with a prosecuting witness, Dein Whyte, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continuing his evidence.
This was even as the court dismissed the defendant’s objection to the forensic evidence earlier presented by the witness.
Fashola is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud brought against him by the anti-graft agency.
At the last sitting on June 9, 2022, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, objected to the witness’s opinion on the forensic evidence linking the defendant to credit card fraud. He had argued that only the court could make pronouncements on the defendant’s culpability, not an investigator.
At the resumed trial on Friday, Justice Oweibo delivered a short ruling in which he dismissed the defence’s objection.
According to him: “It is the duty of the law enforcement agency or police, charging a person to court to investigate if the defendant committed the crime or not.
“The investigator must be able to link the defendant to the commission of the crime. The prosecutor must have made up his mind as to the involvement of the defendant before bringing the case to court. I do not agree that the prosecution has declared the defendant guilty,”
The judge thereafter adjourned the trial till September 26.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….EFCC presents more evidence

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….EFCC presents more evidence

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports….EFCC presents more evidence

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her….EFCC presents more evidence

 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Ekiti: Prosecute political actors involved in vote-buying, CSOs task EFCC

Latest News

#EkitiDecides2022: EFCC arrests PDP sympathiser over alleged vote buying

Latest News

EFCC arrests corps member, 18 other internet fraudsters in Lokoja

Latest News

Alleged N3.1bn fraud: court grants Okorocha N500m bail

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More