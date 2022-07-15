Police storm criminal hideout, arrest two robbery suspects in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command has announced the arrest of two suspects in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital in connection with the robbery and illicit drugs.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune said following credible intelligence, operatives of the command stormed their hideout at the popular Atikankan area of the state capital to arrest the two suspects while others escaped.

He explained that arms, ammunition and illicit drugs were recovered from the two suspects simply identified as Segun and Gbenga adding that efforts were in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said, ” Following credible intelligence received, detectives from the Command swooped on a criminal hideout at Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti on 13/07/2022 and arrested the two suspects while others took to their heels.

” Items recovered from the suspects include; One(1) cut to size locally made single barrel gun, One(1) locally made pistol, Fifty-one (51) live cartridges, Thirty-two (32) suspected stolen underwears, Twenty (20) suspected stolen aluminium window frames, Eight(8) suspected stolen handsets, Some wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, Some wraps of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

” During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they are into armed robbery alongside those who are currently at large. They further disclosed that they hawk illicit drugs and that they are members of the supreme Eiye confraternity.”

The PPRO added that ” the suspects arrested will be arraigned accordingly while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

