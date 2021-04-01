EFCC nabs 34 in Ibadan, Lagos over alleged internet fraud, romance scam, identity theft, others

The Ibadan zone of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a total of 34 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo.’

They were apprehended in separate operations in Ibadan, Oyo State and Lagos.

Twenty four of the suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were rounded up today April 1, 2021, at their hideout in the Apete area of Ibadan, Oyo State by EFCC operatives.

Items to include four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and several incriminating documents were got from the suspects.

According to Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the early morning raid followed actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The remaining ten suspects were arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office on March 30, 2021, at Horizon II Estate, Meadow Hall Way, Lekki, Lagos following credible information on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are allegedly involved in romance scam, unemployment benefits scam, identity theft, and the purchase of malicious tools to compromise corporate email accounts and intercept email messages.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones and laptop computers.

The EFCC stated that the suspects have volunteered statements and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

