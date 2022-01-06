2023: Omo Eko Pataki charges indigenous Lagosians to speak with one voice

Prominent Lagos indigenes under the aegis of Ọmọ Eko Pataki on Thursday said 2023 is the “Lagosian inflection point,” the defining moment to turn the fortunes of Lagos State around and restore a new equitable order.

They called on all Lagosians to come together, speak out loud and clear in total rejection of the manner in which they are being sidelined in the governance of the state.

The group gave the charge in a release entitled: “Lagos: Time for a New Order,” issued by its chairman, Chief Olabode George; Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju and Mr. Gbadebo Dallass, both Trustees, and Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, the General Secretary, a copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The group, while giving the charge, further called on their fellow compatriots to go beyond the limiting confines of partisanship, work selflessly with steadfast and brave hearts, defiant of what it termed “oppressor’s insolence,” and ensure they “vote out those who have held us in thralldom for 21 years.”

The group demanded that Lagos must start on a new slate, saying that the era of politics of jaundiced nepotism where everything had to be by dictates and consent of a godfather was over.

“This is perhaps the most critical year in the chequered history of the Nigerian Union. As 2023 draws nearer, we move closer to the great unknown.

“The year 2023 is the Lagosian inflection point. It is our defining moment to turn the fortunes of our state around and restore a new equitable order.

“But it cannot be done alone. Together, men and women of goodwill must come to the barricades and speak out loud and clear in total rejection of the tyrannical person of straw who would play God with our ancestral holdings.

“We must all work selflessly with steadfast and brave hearts, defiant of the oppressor’s insolence, sworn to vote out those who have held us in thralldom for 21 years.

“Lagos must start on a new slate. The politics of jaundiced nepotism is over,” Omo Eko Pataki stated.

The prominent Lagosians, while noting that Lagos, which was once regarded as state of excellence, has now been reduced to another backwater debtor state allegedly owing over N3.28 trillion in domestic debts alone despite reportedly generating N665 billion every year in internally generated revenue.”

“Well, all beginnings must have an end. Lagosians must collectively seize their own fortunes in their hands. They must decide the way forward towards peace, harmony, and genuine democracy. This is now a contention beyond partisan affiliation. It is a coalitional fight for our freedom and for the emancipation of generations yet unborn.

“There is no other way. The battle is now afoot. The struggle is beyond the limiting confines of a partisan slugfest. Everyone must be part of the fray. It is a battle where no one can straddle the fence save cowards and collaborationists. There is no room for neutrality here. We are all part of the titanic barricades.

“The historic mobilization has begun. The challenges ahead may be tough. The grapple with those who presently wield nauseating privileges will be tense, taut, and fierce. But we dare not fail nor falter. It is indeed a struggle between light and darkness, between the forces of malignity and the forces of good.

“It is said that power is not easily yielded up by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed. The noose will not remove itself. It must be cut off with passion and defiance,” the indigenous Lagosians said.

“But this much is clear. The good Lord is on our side. Justice is our strength. Truth is our abiding grace. Together, we will sweep the odious pretenders of today into the dust bin of history. It is the cyclical pattern of life. It is an unfailing trajectory of fate,” they assured.

