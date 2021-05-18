EFCC asks PDP National Chairman to release three party officials for questioning

By Jacob Segun Olatunji-Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has requested the Nationsl Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, to release three party officials for interrogation.

Those to appear before the commission for investigation are the National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance.

They were said to have allegedly featured in a case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of funds and fraud that the commission is investigating.

The commission said the need to obtain clarifications from the party had become imperative.

According to the invitation, the interrogation will hold on May 19, 20 and 21, for National Auditor, National Organising Secretary and Director of Finance respectively.

The invitation letter addressed to Secondus dated May 17, 2021 was signed by the Head of Operations of the commission, Michael Welkas.

