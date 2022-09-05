EFCC arrests Ibadan club owner, 21 other suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the owner of De Rock Club, Ring Road, Ibadan, Adepoju Olawale Sunday and 21 other suspected internet fraudsters.

The club owner and the other suspected internet fraudsters, according to EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation carried out by the operatives from the Ibadan Zonal Command of the anti-corruption commission.

Uwujaren informed that a couple: Aladenusi Adegboyeyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat (aka Bonnie and Clyde) was among the 21 other suspected internet fraudsters arrested alongside Adepoju Sunday.

Others, according to the EFCC spokesman, were Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim; Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen; Bolaji Olawale Quadri; Olajire Usthman Olamilekan; Ojo Faruq Kolapo; Kajero Babatunde Sodiq; Kareem Taiwo Abiodun; Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb; Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye.

Also arrested were Babalola Segun Samuel; Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi; Okesanya Seyi Matthew; Kareem Kehinde Damilola; Aledegbe Akinola Qodir; Akindele Ayodele Solomon; Adewopo Adesuyi John; Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan and Olabosinde Hammed Adesola.

The 36-year-old Sunday, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, also runs Helpline Foundation, Special Service Global Trust (S.S.G) Limited, all in Ibadan.

He was said to have been arrested with a 2020 Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The EFCC spokesman stated that the suspects were arrested after a series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He informed that items recovered from them include five cars; laptop computers; mobile phones and incriminating documents containing false presences.

Uwujaren added that they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

