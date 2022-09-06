‘I’m tired of this country’, boy found inside parked aircraft says

The 14-year-old stowaway found unconscious inside one of the airlines of United Nigeria (the Airline) is now safe in the custody of the airport authority where he is being held for further investigation.

A statement by Oluwatosin Onalaja, Head of Media at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the MMA2 terminal, disclosed that the boy told investigators that he gained access into the airside through an opening at Ile- Zik, FAAN’s perimeter fence along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The invader, who gave his name as Rasheed Mufutau, said he was tired of the country and wanted to travel out.

According to Onalaja “At around 6:10 a.m on Sunday 4th September 2022, United Nigeria (the Airline) informed Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd (BASL) of a 14-year-old stowaway boy found unconscious inside one of their aircraft.

“The incident boy was brought out of the aircraft and taken to the MMA2 clinic for first aid medical attention. He was later transferred for further treatment to the FAAN clinic where he regained consciousness at about 10:20 a.m.

“Upon further interrogation by a combined team of BASL and FAAN Aviation Security Officers, among the information obtained from the boy revealed his age as 14 years and name as Rasheed Mufutau who lives in Badagry but hails from Kwara State.

He described himself as an orphan and disclosed that he gained access into the airside through an opening at Ile- Zik along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The stowaway who said his intention was to travel, as he was tired of the country declared that passed through General Aviation Terminal very close to the Air Force hangar and walked down to MMA2 where he hid at the Apron.

While stating that he saw staff on duty at the GAT and Air Force hangar he said he dodged them and passed through the bush.

He however attributed his state of the unconscious to the drugs he took and due to lack of ventilation.”

According to the statement issued by Bi-Courtney, the boy has been discharged from the hospital and taken to the FAAN Crime Office at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport along with United Nigeria Security Guard for further questioning.

The airline has since commenced normal operations.

“We are an active part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain exactly what happened and to aid the prevention of any such occurrence in the future. The safety and comfort of our customers remain our utmost priority and we continue to ensure that the MMA2 terminal remains a safe zone of operation”, Onalaja added.



