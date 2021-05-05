EFCC arrests 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspects were arrested in a commando-style by the operatives of the EFCC in some of the student hotels situated at the entrance gate of the University of Ilorin at about 3:00 am.

In a statement by the head, public affairs department of the zone, Babatunde Ayodele, the antigraft agency gave the names of the suspects to include: Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others are, Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

The statement also said that the suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at different locations within Ilorin following actionable intelligence earlier received on their criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.

“The suspects are currently being screened to establish their culpability and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

