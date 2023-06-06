In its bid to curb the rising tide of internet fraud-related crimes particularly among Nigerian youths, operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday (EFCC), paraded 20 suspects over offences bordering on cybercrime.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the arrest was the second such operation within the last month in Ilorin.

It recalled that on May 4, 2023, operatives of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command, arrested 62 suspected internet fraudsters including a convict, Raji Wasiu Babatunde, whom the commission had last year secured his conviction over a similar offence.

The latest arrest, which followed credible intelligence, took place at Egbejila, Airport Road and Offa Garage area, all in the Ilorin metropolis.

The suspects are Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Emmanuel Mofe Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Akinola Victor, Oluwafemi Smith Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Daniel Roland, Martinson Adegboyega and Kolawole Temidayo.

Others are Orimadegun Bashir Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Idris Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

Items recovered from them upon arrest include different brands of phones, laptops and exotic cars.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

