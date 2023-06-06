Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has slammed the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over an alleged N18 million tax request.

In a letter sent to the actress on Monday, the Lagos State Government accused her of owing N7,376,000.00 tax for the year 2022 and N11,264,092 in back taxes for the 2021 tax year.

In a swift reaction, the Nollywood star took to her Insta story live to share several receipts of tax payments for her brand and personal businesses.

She also questioned the rationale for such high personal income taxes, as well as the lack of transparency in the computation procedure.

“How much do they even pay an actress, and how much do they pay us per set? How many movies do I do in a year now?

“That’s because they do not pay well. Okay, as an actress or an influencer, how do they come up with these prices that they charge? How do they come up with such an outrageous fee because the amount is too much?”

“Omo, the tax I pay, I don’t think you pay it. You come to my office in Lekki, and I will bring out everything for you to see. So it is not that I don’t pay tax, but you cannot charge me such an outrageous amount,” she lamented.

