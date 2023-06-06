The Women’s Rights And Health Project (WRAHP), a non-governmental organisation, has appealed to the incoming 10th National Assembly to ensure the timely passage and subsequent transmission of the Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions (Prohibition) bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The women’s rights group, in a statement issued by Bose Ironsi, Executive Director of WRAHP, Manager of Ireti Resource Centre, said the bill seeks to protect students against sexual harassment, prevent sexual harassment of students by educators and promote ethical standards in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Ironsi said the passage of the bill would elicit the confidence of parents and guardians about the safety and protection of their young ones in higher institutions.

“We are concerned about why this very important bill has not been assented to in spite of efforts and support by students, Civil Society Organizations, local and international partners, and so on.

“In 2016, the bill was sponsored by Ovie Omo-Agege and 57 other senators. The 8th Assembly of the Senate passed the bill, but it was rejected by the House of Representatives when it was sent for concurrence.

“Again, Ovie Omo-Agege and 106 other senators reintroduced the bill in 2019. It was passed in 2020 by both the Senate and House of Representatives but was not signed by President Buhari.

“As an organization that has a vision for a just society where the dignity of women, young people and communities is respected and they enjoy sound health and maximize their potential, we, therefore, appeal to the new legislators of the 10th Assembly to make this bill a priority by ensuring its timely passage and transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

