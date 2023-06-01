The Governor of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu as the new Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG).

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Hajiya Hauwa Isah Wali a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday in Minna stated that the Governor has approved the appointments of Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor and Sadiq Yusuf as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor while Engr. Abubakar Y. Salisu is the new Head of Service of Niger State.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “the State Governor has also approved the appointments of Bologi Ibrahim as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yerima Abdullahi as the Director General, Protocol and Usman Magaji as Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor”.

Hajiya Wali further stated that Governor Umar Bago has approved the appointment of Abdulhakim Abdulrahman O. as Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic Affairs.

The statement further disclosed that the Niger State Governor has also appointed Abdulbaqy Ebbo as Adviser Digital Communications to the Governor, Aisha Wakaso as Adviser Print Media to the Governor and Dr Murtala Mohammed Bagana as Adviser Special Duties to the Governor.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that Governor Umar Bago has also approved the appointments of key Officers to the Deputy Governor, these include: Bello Ibrahim as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Ummulkhaltume Abdullahi, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Isyaku Bawa to serve as the Director General, Protocol to the Deputy Governor and Mohammed Mohammed Kagara as the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Deputy Governor.

The Permanent Secretary further explained that the appointments of key Officers to challenging positions are based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

Hajiya Hauwa Wali stressed that the SSG, COS, HOS and others are expected to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Governor congratulated the appointees and wishes them success and God’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their Offices, the statement stressed.

