Edusoko University will solve challenges of admission in Niger — Gov Bello

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that the establishment of a private university, Edusoko University, Bida will help in solving admission challenges in the state.

Governor Sani Bello stated this while receiving the chairman, Board of Trustees, Edusoko University, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and his entourage on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Minna.

The governor said there were many students seeking university admission, which he believed Edusoko University would help to solve by absorbing them.

While commending the foresight of the Etsu Nupe, for establishing the university, Governor Bello expressed optimism, that “the university will go a long way in producing graduates with the required skills and knowledge needed to improve the society.”

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar explained that their visit was to present to the governor the licence given to the institution by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate degree progammes as a private university in the state.

The traditional ruler noted that the university would help to solve the problem associated with low human capital development index in the country and reduce youths restiveness by offering them admission within the fields of their operation as approved by the NUC.

He told the governor that the university had commenced the admission process of 100 level students through (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), adding that the first batch of admission list would soon be released on the university’s website.

The Etsu Nupe appreciated the role played by the state governor in the take-off of the university and urged for continued support.

On the team of his entourage were: chairman, Governing Council, Alhaji Dalhatu Aliyu Makama, the Makaman Nupe, Professor Muhammad Alkali, acting vice chancellor of the university, Alhaji Aliyu Ndagi, the promoter of the university, Engr. Asian Imoke.

