‘Success in registry administration lies in teamwork’

Former registrar, Federal School of Surveying, Oyo and acting registrar, Federal College of Education, Special, Oyo, Mr Gbade Adesola, says registry in any institution must not be held with levity saying its operational success lies in a teamwork.

Mr Adesola made this remark recently, during a valedictory lecture organised in his honour for his retirement from the institution by the college’s registry department.

According to him, a registrar must possess a responsible personality; be upright, diligent and hardworking when it comes to discharging his statutory responsibilities in an organisation.

“For a registrar to succeed, he must promote teamwork among members of staff and ensure that the rules and regulations which established the organisation are strictly adhered to,” he added.

In his remarks, the college’s registrar, Mr Joseph Araoye, described the retiree as a man of integrity who made tangible impact in the development process of the registry department of the college.

“Mr Adeola, is approachable and ready to share his experiences with anyone who cares to learn,” said Araoye.

Speaking in the same vein at the occasion, the provost of the institution, Professor Kamoru Usman also described Mr Adesola as a man of intelligence with high level of integrity in his profession as a registrar.

“Mr Adesola is a resourceful and reliable person the leadership of any organisation would like to work with. The college will always seek and drink from his wealth of experience as a retired registrar,” the provost said.

Mrs Mopelola Oso, who spoke on behalf of other staff in the registry department, confirmed the good leadership of the former registrar, saying “he is an administrator par excellence who works efficiently and effectively under pressure.”

The executive chairman of Equipoise, Mr Olanrewaju Adebayo, who delivered the valedictory lecturer entitled ‘Changing Roles of Management in a 21st Century Tertiary Institution: Dynamics of a Turbulent World,’ enjoined leaders in the country to facilitate the process of building a new world which should start from the family circle, while the tertiary institution should be engaged to play a leading role.

“The problem of the world is getting enormous but the solution lies in quality education. Quality education is key to solve all human problems, insecurity inclusive. It will ensure industrialisation development in the country and endow the youth with entrepreneurial skills and education,” he added.

