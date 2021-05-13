UNIZIK business school holds international conference on sustainable development in Nigeria

Electoral fraud and endemic corruption have been described as the bane of achieving promising democracy in Nigeria.

This assertion was made by a keynote lecturer, Dr Okey Anueyiagu during the opening ceremony of a virtual and physical international conference of the UNIZIK Business School, held at the school’s auditorium in Awka, recently.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event, which was the third edition, was scheduled to hold last year but was stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the 2020 conference was “COVID-19, harnessing the informal sector for sustainable economic development.”

Delivering a lecture titled “The fate of Nigeria’s economy in an endangered democracy,” Dr Anueyiagu, who joined from the United States, regretted that Nigeria’s democracy is plagued by a superficial type of democracy, which is blighted by multiple forms of MIN governance.

He called on the ruling party to listen to its citizens, engage their participation, tolerate and protect their freedom and respond to their needs outside which the country will continue to experience problems that affect democracy and democratic rule.

The lead paper presenter, Professor Nnamdi Madichie, from the United Kingdom, said that it was important to take cognisance of the key sector that drives the economy since COVID-19 era, so that all efforts could be channelled towards sustaining it for improved economic growth.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Charles Esimone, commended management of UNIZIK Business School for doing a wonderful work, adding that it falls within his vision of making the institution among the best 200 in the world.

In their separate speeches, the director, UNIZIK Business School, Professor AU Nonyelu and the chairman of the occasion, Professor Adam Icha-Ituma, who is the vice chancellor of Coal City University Enugu, noted that the UNIZIK Business School started with five students but has increased to over 100 students.

He thanked the school authorities for their support and encouragement even as he advised students and other participants to utilise the opportunity to learn on how to contribute to the growth of the economy.

The deputy director, UNIZIK Business School, Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe and the chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Professor Ezimma Nnabuife explained that the conference, aimed at exposing to the business community an easier way of connecting with their partners and customers through Information Technology, which will not only keep them safe during the COVID-19 era, but will also save resources for them.

