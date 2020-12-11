Education, Health, Agriculture take lion share, as Tambuwal presents N176.7bn budget for 2021

Sokoto State Governor, Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had on Thursday, presented the state annual budget for year 2021 fiscal year to the state house of assembly.

While presenting the budget which he tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Socio-economic Emancipation,” the governor announced that the budget is estimated to amount to N176,685,535,633.47, with 54 per cent of it dedicated to capital projects.

Tambuwal further said the recurrent expenditure will also take 46 per cent of the total budget.

He explained that the 2021 budget when approved will focus on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged/destroyed by this year’s flood disaster.

He also said the budget will maintain priority on the completion of ongoing infrastructural projects as well as the initiation of new ones across the state.

According to the governor, the sectoral allocation for the Year 2021 shows that Education has the highest vote of N38,784,571,035,78, making up of 21.9 per cent.

This is followed by Health with N17,905,299,159.00 as well as Agriculture which will also gulp N20,770,716,027.29 of the total budget.

He highlighted some of the developmental projects contained in the budget to includes, construction of the third flyover at Gidan Man Ada in Sokoto metropolis and completion of urban renewal roads, drainages and two flyover bridges at N2,692,005,315.74.

“Rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by the flood. Shagari – Tureta road with N1B allocated out of a total cost of 1.9billion naira.

Others include Kebbe Bridge, Romon Sarki Bridge, Birgingo Bridge, Silame- Gande Road among others, were also included in the budget with part payment.

While commending the security agencies for their efforts in curtailing the rate of crime in the state. The governor also praised the task force committee on Covid19 for their diligence and commitment in curbing the spread and treatment of those afflicted by the pandemic in the state.

He said due to the cooperation enjoyed between the legislative arms and the executive in the state, “Sokoto State is certainly a model for democracy in the country.”

In his remarks, the speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Honourable Aminu Muhammed Acida, commends the governor for bringing the proposal to the assembly on time.

He said the house is delighted with the speech delivered by the governor while assuring that the budget will receive the full attention of the house without any delay.

